ESGL Holdings Limited to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on September 6, 2023

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) (“ESGL” or “the Company”), a sustainable waste solutions provider whose mission is to recycle industrial waste into circular products using innovative technologies and renewable energy through its operating entity in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (“ESA”), today announced that it will host a virtual analyst and investor day on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A sample of topics to be discussed include the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategy, technology platform, business execution and financial outlook, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value.

