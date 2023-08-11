Gevo Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) (“Gevo”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and recent corporate highlights.

1Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the timing of our NZ1 project, the agreement with LG Chem, the selection of an EPC contractor, timing regarding an EPC contract, the DOE process and timing, the success of Verity and Verity Tracking, our financial condition, our results of operation and liquidity, our business plans, our business development activities, our Net-Zero Projects, financial projections related to our business, our RNG project, our fuel sales agreements, our plans to develop our business, our ability to successfully develop, construct and finance our operations and growth projects, our ability to achieve cash flow from our planned projects, the ability of our products to contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions, particulate and sulfur pollution, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.Consolidated Balance Sheets(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)Consolidated Statements of Operations(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss(Unaudited, in thousands)Consolidated Statements of Stockholders(Unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts)Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(Unaudited, in thousands)Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information(Unaudited, in thousands)+1 303-883-1114

[email protected]

(GlobeNewsWire)