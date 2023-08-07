Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua porcelain international exhibition tour kicks off in Beijing, showing Chinese ceramics culture to world

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — An international exhibition tour featuring Dehua porcelain, which is a type of white Chinese porcelain made in Dehua County, Quanzhou City in east China’sFujian Province and has gained worldwide fame as “Blanc de Chine” (White from China), commenced in Beijing on Friday.

The campaign, jointly hosted by Dehua government and China Economic Information Service (CEIS), aims to improve the international brand awareness of Dehua porcelain, boost high-quality development of Dehua’s ceramics sector, and promote cultural exchanges among the world’s civilizations.

At the launch ceremony, Dehua government and CEIS signed a framework cooperation agreement. According to the agreement, the two sides will hold a series of exhibitions on Dehua porcelain in six Chinese cities and 26 countries and regions with frequent trade exchanges with Fujian in the next five years, so as to enhance the trade ties, technical and cultural exchanges between Dehua and its target markets.

The first Dehua porcelain overseas exhibition in 2023 will be held from August 28 to 30 in Frankfurt, Germany.

As a ceramics manufacturing powerhouse in China, Dehua saw the output value of its ceramics industry in 2022 hit 50.2 billion yuan, said Fang Junqin, the head of Dehua County, adding that there are more than 4,000 ceramics enterprises in Dehua and Dehua-made porcelain products have been exported to 190-odd countries and regions worldwide.

Fang also noted that this year, Dehua begins implementing a new five-year action plan for the high-quality development of the porcelain industry, targeting at building a ceramics industry cluster at a hundred billion-level by 2027.

