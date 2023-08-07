Cryogenic Pumps Market to Hit $3.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The cryogenic pumps market is expected to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc

4.1 Innovation & sustainability landscape

4.2 Competitive landscape, 2022

4.2.1 Strategic dashboard

Chapter 5 Market, By Product5.1 Key product trends

5.2 Centrifugal

5.3 Reciprocating

5.4 Submerged

Chapter 6 Market, By Cryogens6.1 Key cryogens trends

6.2 Nitrogen

6.3 Oxygen

6.4 Natural gas

6.5 Argon

6.6 Others

(GlobeNewsWire)