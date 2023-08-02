U.S. Venture Announces Inaugural 2022 Sustainability Report

Appleton, Wis., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Venture, Inc., whose vision is to be the very best provider of transportation products, sustainability solutions, and insight driving the world forward, is excited to announce the publication of their 2022 Sustainability Report. This is the company’s inaugural corporate sustainability report, highlighting the array of sustainability work in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) spaces across the enterprise. The report details U.S. Venture’s investment in team members, customers, the way business is operated, and how they care for their communities. The report also details the company’s commitment to scope 1 & 2 carbon neutrality by 2024.

