Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023

– Record Quarterly Revenue of $119.2 million, up 62% Year-Over-Year –Revenue grew 62%, to $119.2 million, compared to $73.5 million for the prior-year period, driven by higher sales volumes as a result of increased demand for solar EBOS generally and the Company’s combine-as-you-go System Solutions specifically. System Solutions revenue increased 80% compared to the prior-year period, and represented 86% of revenue compared to 77% in the prior-year period.The Company’s backlog and awarded orders as of June 30, 2023 were $546.1 million, representing a 67% increase compared to the same time last year and a 4% sequential increase from March 31, 2023. The increase in backlog and awarded orders reflects continued robust demand for the Company’s solar products, including the recently introduced BLA+.Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, the Company is maintaining its outlook for the year ending December 31, 2023 as follows:Company management will host a webcast and conference call on August 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s financial results.Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 62 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.Dhaval Patel

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected] report contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, technology developments, financing and investment plans, warranty, litigation and liability accruals and estimates of loss or gains, competitive position, industry and regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) equity-based compensation, and (vi) acquisition-related expenses. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. plus (i) net income impact from assumed exchange of Class B common stock to Class A common stock as of the beginning of the earliest period presented, (ii) amortization of intangibles, (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iv) equity-based compensation, and (v) acquisition-related expenses, all net of applicable income taxes. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the exchange of all outstanding Class B common stock for Class A common stock as of the beginning of the earliest period presented.Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and par value)20232022Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands)Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) (Unaudited)Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) (Unaudited)

(GlobeNewsWire)