Shoals Technologies Group Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

PORTLAND, Tenn., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, announced today the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

