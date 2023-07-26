Corporate Social Responsibility: Boralex raises EcoVadis score, retains Gold Medal

PARIS, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the second year in a row. This medal recognizes the positive approach adopted by the Company in the continuous improvement of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) performance. The award is based on an analysis of criteria covering environmental impact, human resources management, ethics and sustainable purchasing.



(GlobeNewsWire)