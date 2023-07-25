Plug Power and 32 Signatories Submit Letter to Biden Administration on Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit Implementation

LATHAM, N.Y., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Without domestic clean hydrogen, the U.S. will not meet its climate and economic goals. That is why today Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems and over 180 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is operating a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells, and is commissioning multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by year end 2025. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.Allison+Partners

