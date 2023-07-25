Big Watt Digital Forms Joint Venture with Consensus Technology Group

Pierre, SD, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Watt Digital, a rapidly growing player in the carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining sector, is thrilled to announce its strategic majority joint venture (JV) with Consensus Technology Group (CTG). The partnership aims to facilitate hosting agreements with digital asset mining clients for the initial 30 MW of operations at Big Watt Digital’s Sully Buttes (South Dakota) renewable energy mining facility. Big Watt Digital has plans to expand operations to multiple locations within South Dakota, with significant scaling possibilities in the near future. The JV entity, Dakota Data LLC, signifies a significant step forward in advancing Big Watt Digital’s renewable energy mining capabilities, as the JV will execute hosting agreements with digital asset mining clients and optimize operations for maximum economic returns.Big Watt Digital is an emerging second mover advantage bitcoin mining company based in Pierre, SD. With a focus on mining operations, the company plans to maximize the potential of decentralized blockchain technology and drive innovation in the industry by focusing on mining operations run by 100% renewable energy sources. Committed to sustainability and responsible practices, Big Watt Digital strives to leverage access to affordable electrical power and cutting-edge technologies to achieve optimal efficiency and profitability. It is building its operations to achieve vertically integrated mining operations.

For more information, visit www.bigwattdigital.com

(GlobeNewsWire)