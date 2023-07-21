Viper Networks and ‘House of Invention’ Announce Smart Cities Partnership Agreement for Immediate Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

TROY, Mich., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and Smart City applications and integrated systems markets, is pleased to announce that the Company’s international operations arm Apollo International (INT’L) and Riyadh-based HOI (House of Invention Intl), have signed an exclusive cooperation agreement to deploy Smart infrastructure (smart poles) and Smart Cities solutions throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern and African markets.



(GlobeNewsWire)