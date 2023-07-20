Hashdex Announces Addition of Brian Brooks to Board of Directors

Industry-renownedexecution of investment opportunities and supports growth initiatives across the firm’s portfolio, especially

in the intersection of crypto and traditional finance. Valor led Hashdex’s Series A round and has been

supporting the company with strategic, business development and regulatory initiatives in Brazil and

abroad.Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 225,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.comFounded in 2011 and present in New York, Silicon Valley, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Valor Capital is a Venture Capital fund manager that pioneered the “Cross-Border” strategy, seeking to act as a bridge between the U.S. and Latin America technology markets. Its funds invest in transformative businesses from startup to scale-up stages. Valor is committed to the success of its investees, putting itself at the service of its entrepreneurs, providing capital, operational support and global connections.Kendal Till/Josh Gerth

