PGS in Production on First Offshore Wind Contract

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net-zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition. We’re focused on delivering our transformation into an integrated energy company, helping to provide the energy the world needs today and investing in the energy transition. Our strategy will reshape our business as we decarbonise and diversify into different forms of energy such as renewables, biofuels, and hydrogen. We already have substantial onshore wind and solar portfolios and have recently announced an intent to scale our renewable energy capacity to 20GW by 2025 and 50GW by 2030. Offshore wind will be a major element of this growth, and we have already entered the offshore wind market in the UK and the US, two of the world’s most important regions.Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) is one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany and Europe, with a workforce of 27,000 employees supplying energy to around 5.5 million customers. Installed renewable energy capacity will account for 50 percent of EnBW’s generating portfolio by the end of 2025. EnBW was among the pioneers in off shore wind power with its Baltic 1 wind farm in the Baltic Sea. EnBW has developed, constructed and operates four off shore wind farms in Germany with a total installed capacity of 945MW. Another 960MW from the off shore wind farm He Dreiht are currently under development; the final investment decision in March 2023 cleared the way for the start of construction.

