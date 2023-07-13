New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Lithium Sulfide Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474382/?utm_source=GNWThe future of the global lithium sulfide market looks promising with opportunities in applications, such as sulfide solid electrolytes and lithium-sulfur battery electrodes. The global lithium sulfide market is expected to reach an estimated $8.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 50.0% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high energy-density solid-state batteries and widespread adoption of renewable energy along with rising need for energy storage solutions.• 99.9%

• 99.99%• Sulfide Solid Electrolytes

• Lithium-Sulfur Battery Electrodes• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Lithium Sulfide Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, lithium sulfide companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the lithium sulfide companies profiled in this report include-

• Lorad Chemical

• Albemarle

• Materion

• Ganfeng Lithium Co

• Chengdu Hipure

• Hangzhou Kaiyada

• Hubei Xinrunde

Lithium Sulfide Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 99.9% will remain the largest type segment over the forecast period because of it acts as a superconductor and is widely used in lithium-sulfur batteries.

• Within this market, lithium-sulfur battery electrodes is expected to remain the highest growing segment due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles and portable devices that require high-performance batteries.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to favorable government policies and rising investments in renewable energy storage systems along with the presence of key manufacturers, such as BYD Company Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., and Tesla Inc., in the region.

Features of the Lithium Sulfide Market

• Market Size Estimates: Lithium sulfide market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Lithium sulfide market size by various segments, such as by type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Lithium sulfide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the lithium sulfide market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the lithium sulfide market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the lithium sulfide market size?

Answer: The global lithium sulfide market is expected to reach an estimated $8.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for lithium sulfide market?

Answer: The global lithium sulfide market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 50.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the lithium sulfide market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high energy-density solid-state batteries and widespread adoption of renewable energy along with the rising need for energy storage solutions.

Q4. What are the major segments for lithium sulfide market?

Answer: The future of the global lithium sulfide market looks promising with opportunities in applications, such as sulfide solid electrolytes and lithium-sulfur battery electrodes.

Q6. Which lithium sulfide segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that 99.9% will remain the largest type segment over the forecast period because it acts as a superconductor and is widely used in lithium-sulfur batteries.

Q7. In lithium sulfide market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to favorable government policies and rising investments in renewable energy storage systems along with the presence of key manufacturers, such as BYD Company Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., and Tesla Inc., in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

