NN, Inc. Announces Plan to Reduce Board Size From Nine to Seven Members

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced that as a part of its ongoing review of governance policies and commitment to operating consistently with best practices in corporate governance, its Board of Directors has decided to reduce the Board’s size from nine to seven members. As a result, independent directors Shihab Kuran and Robert E. Brunner offered to and will retire, effective August 23, 2023. Tim Peters, Media

