New Mexico Angels Announces New Battery Technology Seeking Seed Investment

Albuquerque, NM, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the push continues for more electric vehicles, renewable energy storage solutions and reducing dependency on fossil fuels, a new technology out of the University of New Mexico is providing investment opportunities. New Mexico-based Flow Aluminum, Inc. has developed a groundbreaking high-performance battery technology: a revolutionary innovation that not only surpasses traditional energy storage solutions but also supports sustainable environmental practices. Its novel battery technology combines exceptional performance with an eco-friendly approach, as it requires no rare earth minerals and operates as a direct air capture system. The battery is also lower cost than the lithium ion alternative.

(GlobeNewsWire)