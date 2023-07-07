FTC Solar Appoints Tony Alvarez as Board Observer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, today announced the appointment of Tony Alvarez, a veteran of the solar and semiconductor industries, as Board Observer. The appointment was effective as of July 5, 2023.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.Bill Michalek

