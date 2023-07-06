New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “MEMS Energy Harvesting Devices Market Size & Share Analysis – Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 – 2028)” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472482/?utm_source=GNWEnergy harvesting systems are primarily used in low-powered electrical utilities, such as sensors, watches, and home appliances. These systems provide an efficient alternative to conventional power sources, like batteries.

There has been an increasingly high usage of batteries, globally. According to the EPBA, about 225,000 metric ton or an estimated 11 billion portable batteries are being reportedly used in the market, currently. The usage of batteries has been potentially harmful to the environment and it is also a wastage of resources.

The main developments in MEMS energy-harvesting devices are described and compared with those in fuel cells and micro-batteries.

For instance, piezoelectric MEMS energy harvesting devices can currently power sensor nodes requiring 60 uW according to the latest developments, a companion energy storage device would be necessary for most applications.

Moreover, Scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology and the University of Tokyo in Japan are taking steps towards developing new MEMS energy harvester that can power sensors in IoT and wireless networks. These include inertial sensors, pressure sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors. These self-powered devices could monitor the environment and send information to various systems such as those monitoring traffic patterns, or natural disasters.The emergence of wireless sensors networks is a major breakthrough in the energy systems market. Recent advancements in energy harvesting (EH) technologies enable wireless sensor network (WSNs) to extend their lifetime, by utilizing energy that is readily available through natural resources.

Power manager in these devices manages the energy harvested and node supply. This device measures the energy that is harvested from daylight or artificial light, and checks for the consumption and available energy, and evaluates them according to the usage time and seasons (summers and winters). This harvested energy is put to use by controlling the home automation using WSNs.

MEMS energy harvesting devices are used in the application of wireless switches & sensor and providing power solution for wireless switches & sensors.

Moreover, the increase in sales of smart home devices is driving the growth of MEMS energy harvesting devices to use energy efficiently without harming the environment.The North American market is also witnessing high adoption of industrial IoT, as compared to the other regions, which is also driving the market for MEMS energy harvesting devices market.

The United States accounted for most of the revenue in the North American region. The market is also expected to witness substantial growth, due to the flourishing industrial and transportation sector, which is impacted by the administration, to make the country an energy independent state.

This growth is further aided by government initiatives to decrease energy emission from old and public buildings. For instance, the US General Services Administration has entered into a contract with IBM to install advanced and smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472482/?utm_source=GNWReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

(GlobeNewsWire)