CHAR Advances Thorold Commercial Facility and Transition to North American Equipment Supply

TORONTO, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Technologies” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: YES) is pleased to provide an update on its Thorold Renewable Natural Gas & Biocoal project (the “Facility”), a commercial high temperature pyrolysis facility to convert wood waste into renewable natural gas and biocarbon. Major equipment and components have been ordered and a balance of plant engineering firm has been selected to have this phase completed on schedule and budget to begin initial biocarbon production in late 2023.



(GlobeNewsWire)