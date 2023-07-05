Cathode Active Materials Market Size Worth $40.56 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the cathode active materials market will grow the USD 22.01 billion in 2022 and reach USD 40.56 billion by 2032. In just eight years, the rising usage of batteries in consumer electronic products, as well as the increasing use of industrial robots, are also helping to drive market growth. Further, the rising awareness of cathode materials, expanding urbanization, and increasing demand for electric vehicles in emerging countries are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

• 3M Company

• Johnson Matthey plc – Kureha Corporation

• BASF SE

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Nichia Corporation

• NEI Corporation

• Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

• POSCO

• Targray Technology International, Inc.

• SHOWA DENKO K.K.

• TODA KOGYO CORP

• Lead Acid

• Others

• Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

• Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

• Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

• Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Electric Vehicle

• Energy Storage Systems

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

