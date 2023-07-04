Global Organic Rankine Cycle Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Global Organic Rankine Cycle Industry” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032401/?utm_source=GNW
Geothermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.4% CAGR and reach US$1.0 Billion by the end of the analysis period.- Toshiba Corporation
– General Electric Company
– Siemens Energy AG
– Toshiba Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Systems Co., Ltd.
– Barber-Nichols, Inc.
– Enogia, Sas
– R&D Dynamics Corporation
– Air Squared, Inc.
– Sigma Thermal
– ElectraTherm, Inc.
– Entropea Labs Limited
– Opel Energy Systems Private Limited
– TransPacific Energy, Inc.
– Turboden SPA
– Boustead International Heaters LimitedImpact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development
Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted
Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw
Spotlight on Renewable Energy Driving the Organic Rankine
Cycle Market
COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry
COVID-19 Brings Geothermal Projects to a Standstill in Turkey
Organic Rankine Cycle – Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2021 (E)
An Introduction to Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)
ORC Technology: Primary Applications
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Clean Energy Generation Bonanza Portends Radical Gains for
Global ORC Market
ORC Waste Heat to Power Market Enjoys Real Moment with Adoption
of Clean Energy Generation Technologies
Researchers Bet on Innovative ORC Technology to Exploit
Industrial Waste Heat
Analysis by Application
World Organic Rankine Cycle Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
World Organic Rankine Cycle Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Organic Rankine Cycle Market – Geographic Regions Ranked
by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: USA, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World,
Europe, and Canada
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)Industrial Applications of ORC
Rising Demand for Single-Stage and Cascaded ORC Systems
Commercial Use of Organic ORC Systems for Small and Large Scale
Thermal Conversion
Steam Rankine Cycle Systems for Nuclear Plants and Coal-fired
Power Plants
Recycling Waste Heat with ORC for Self-consumption of Plant
Novel ORC Couples Subcritical and Supercritical Heat Absorption
Procedures
Optimized Regenerative ORC Enhance Performance of Internal
Combustion Engines
ORC Technology Helps Recover Potentially Huge Amount of Waste Heat
The Role of ORC in Decarbonization Goals
Domestic GHG Emission Reduction Targets of Select Regions/
Countries
World Carbon Footprint Management Market by Vertical (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Residential & Commercial Buildings, and IT & Telecom
ORC System Seeks Role in Waste Heat Recovery Technologies
Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year):
2016, 2030, 2050
Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery
in Select Countries
Novel Opportunities in Waste to Energy Sector
Uptrend in Geothermal Power Sector Augurs Well
Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years
2010-2019
Geothermal Power Installed Capacity (in MW) by Country for 2020
Geothermal Capacity Additions (in GW) by Region/Country for
2019, 2020 & 2021
Impact of Geothermal Stations on the Environment
Patent Activity in Geothermal Energy Sector
# of Patent Applications in Advanced Geothermal Market for
2000-2019
Expanding Biomass Sector Offers Opportunities
Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select
Countries
Issues Linked to ORC and Possible SolutionsTable 1: World Organic Rankine Cycle Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030Organic Rankine Cycle by Geographic Region – USA, Canada,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGRGeographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030Geothermal by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRRegion – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030Heat Recovery by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRGeographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030Applications by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRGeographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030Organic Rankine Cycle Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial – Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application – Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRApplication – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030Table 12: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application – Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRby Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030Organic Rankine Cycle Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial – Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 14: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Geographic Region – Germany, Italy,
Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGRby Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Germany, Italy, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030Organic Rankine Cycle by Application – Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRby Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030Organic Rankine Cycle Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial – Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application – Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRby Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application – Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRApplication – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030Table 22: Turkey Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application – Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRby Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030Table 24: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Organic Rankine Cycle by Application – Geothermal, Waste
Heat Recovery and Other Applications – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRCycle by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for
the Years 2023 & 2030Organic Rankine Cycle Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial – Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Organic Rankine Cycle by Application – Geothermal, Waste
Heat Recovery and Other Applications – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRCycle by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for
the Years 2023 & 2030Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Organic Rankine Cycle by Application – Geothermal, Waste
Heat Recovery and Other Applications – Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGRCycle by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032401/?utm_source=GNW
