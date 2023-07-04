Computer-aided Engineering Market Size to Surpass USD 17.68 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0%

Pune, India, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fortune Business Insights, global computer-aided engineering market size was valued at USD 7.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 8.01 billion in 2023 to USD 17.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Increase in Implementation of IoT and 3D Printing to Foster Growth. The growing adoption of computer-aided engineering, which helps in minimizing the charge of electric vehicles, is expected to drive market growth. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Computer-aided Engineering Market Forecast, 2023-2030.



(GlobeNewsWire)