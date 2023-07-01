Samsung Bioepis Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Posted By: Redazione Web
- Highlights key initiatives that will drive the company’s transition towards a more sustainable businessSamsung Bioepis pursues transformation and innovation throughout its business activities to drive its sustainable growth and to help address important issues that matter to our business, our stakeholders and society.
The company’s innovative research and development is the key to increase access to scientifically-proven medicines for patients around the world and unlock the potential of biosimilars.Ensuring product quality and patient safety are at the center of Samsung Bioepis’ vision and priorities. Samsung Bioepis has rigorous quality management system in compliance with global standards to prevent quality risks.
Clinical trials are a critical part of patient safety, and Samsung Bioepis strives to adhere to strict global standards when it comes to pre-clinical and clinical trials.Samsung Bioepis holds on the mission of innovating access to medicines for patients worldwide. At the core of our business and vision are the patients around the world without viable treatment options, and the company is further committed to fulfilling its social responsibility and becoming a sustainable company.Samsung Bioepis emphasizes the importance of ensuring that its products are delivered on time, so that patients can receive treatments at the right time. Sustainable supply chain management and supply continuity are the most important aspects of the company’s mission and promise to patients that we will deliver the high-quality medicines they need.
The company also takes the impact of our activities seriously throughout the entire supply chain by conducting ESG assessments of its existing supply chains on a regular basis and reviewing its suppliers’ human rights, code of ethics and environmental performance.Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world’s leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com
(GlobeNewsWire)