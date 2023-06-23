New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Latin America and the Caribbean Hydrogen Market Size and Analysis by Application Areas, Upcoming Projects, Policies and Key Players to 2030” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469913/?utm_source=GNW

However, a combination of favorable conditions for renewable energy, increasing policy support for hydrogen initiatives, and growing interest at the company level has created 6.7 mtpa of pipeline capacity, representing 11% of global pipeline hydrogen capacity.- Over the last 10 years, the cost of generating electricity from onshore wind and solar has fallen by 35% and 76%, respectively, and is foreseen to continue falling by another 4% and 10% respectively by 2025.

– With a high incidence of solar radiation, Northern Chile’s Atacama Desert has some of the best solar resources in the world. The southern regions of Chile and Argentina and the Caribbean coast of Colombia also have excellent wind resources.- Hydrogen country market analysis

– Total upcoming capacity and 2030 market size scenarios, highlighting recently announced projects by capacity.

– Demand across different application sectors.

– National policy support and financial incentives- Identify the market trends within the country and key players in hydrogen technologies.

– Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

– Understand LAC country’s different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.

– Look at the demand in key application areas for the country.

– Facilitate the understanding on how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international and national agenda.

