Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners announces investments of USD 350 million in Korean offshore wind projects

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and SEOUL, South Korea, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The investments from CIP’s Flagship funds will support the development and construction of GW-scale offshore wind projects in Korea, where CIP since 2018 has been developing offshore wind projects and secured Electricity Business License for those projects. The projects include both fixed bottom and floating offshore wind and are located in the Jeonnam Province, including Shinan County, Yeonggwang County, and the Ulsan region.Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) is a world leader in offshore wind project origination, development, and construction. COP is accelerating the energy transition through development of a 50+ GW project portfolio, one third of which represents floating offshore wind. The group also specializes in system integration capabilities, including power-to-x. COP’s expert team are advancing projects across 17 offices in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. COP is a proudly independent company owned by its management. Learn more at www.cop.dkSimon Augustesen, VP Communications

Phone: +45 30526721

Email: [email protected]: +45 7070 5151

Email: [email protected] Shellenberger Bessmann– Head of Communications

Phone: +45 53547375

Email: [email protected]

(GlobeNewsWire)