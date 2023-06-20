McEwen Copper announces results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on a copper leaching phase of development at the Los Azules project in San Juan, Argentina

The PEA includes an updated independent mineral resource estimate, which increased to 10.9 billion (B) lbs.175 ktpa125 ktpaSensitivity AnalysisTable 3 below show the sensitivity of the Base Case project economics to initial and sustaining capital expenditure escalation on a post-tax basis.(%)Table 4 below show the sensitivity of the Base Case project economics to operating expenditure escalation on a post-tax basis.(%)Capital Costs EstimatesOperating Costs Estimates175 ktpa125 ktpaCost/tonne ($)Cost/lb. ($)Cost/tonne ($)Cost/lb. ($)Royalties and TaxesNuton Opportunity175 ktpaProject Development Schedule

tonnes (MT)totsol(g/t)(g/t)(Blbs)(Moz)(Moz)((((4)(((7)(

(GlobeNewsWire)