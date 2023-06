WORCESTER, Mass., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com today announced its latest, patent-pending technology that reduces the cost of solar-power generation to a level that outperforms existing fossil-fuel and renewable energy sources. The company’s Concentrated Solar Tracking System is poised to revolutionize the solar power industry.

[email protected]

