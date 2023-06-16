American Battery Solutions and EVE Energy Establish Master Supply Agreement (MSA) for Prismatic LFP Cells in the TeraStor™ BESS System

MUNICH, Germany, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This week at The smarter E Europe exhibition, American Battery Solutions, Inc.’s Energy Storage Solutions division (ABS ESS; exhibitor stand B2.476), manufacturer of the ultra-high-density TeraStor™ battery energy storage platform, announced a strategic partnership with EVE Energy (EVE), a distinguished global supplier of high-quality battery cells.American Battery Solutions, Inc.’s Energy Storage Solutions division is a pioneering provider of advanced energy storage solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures cutting-edge systems, empowering customers to harness the full potential of renewable energy and optimize energy management. With a steadfast commitment to value, reliability, sustainability and innovation, the ABS ESS team of industry veterans aims to revolutionize the energy storage landscape.ESS Media Relations

[email protected] in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed into a global player in the battery cell market. The company’s research institute has obtained over 5,870 national patents in China, with 60 doctors and more than 3,100 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design and electronic circuit design on staff. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap, saved a total of 2,533 tons of standard coal, reduced 16,000 tons of annual CO2 emissions and was named a “National Green Factory.” For more information about EVE Energy’s prismatic LFP cell technology, please visit https://www.evebattery.com/en/prismatic-lfp-cell.

