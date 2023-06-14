Helexia secures a new 90-megawatt contract in Brazil

Helexia secures a new 90-megawatt contract in BrazilThe agreement reached between Helexia and Comerc Energia provides the supply of up to 90 megawatts of photovoltaic energy over a 20-year period, distributed across a series of decentralised production projects. These will be built in the Brazilian states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará and Pernambuco, strengthening Helexia’s presence in Brazil. Construction work on the first 11-megawatt projects will begin in the coming months, with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The other sites should start construction progressively shortly after the first sites, with the aim of exploiting the full potential of the 90 megawatts. 90 megawatts signed will enableEmail: [email protected]

