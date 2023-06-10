Edf: EDF announces the success of its hybrid notes issue for a nominal amount of $1.5 billion and the ongoing tender offer to purchase notes for cash announced on 6 June 2023

EDF announces the success of its hybrid notes issue for a nominal amount of $1.5 billion and the ongoing tender offer to purchase notes for cash announced on 6 June 2023DisclaimersAs a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1)(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

12 The make-whole call enables the early redemption by EDF of the outstanding New Notes, in whole, at a price which depends on the make-whole redemption date.

(GlobeNewsWire)