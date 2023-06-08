The COP28 Presidency and EU Commission agree to work together to drive a just energy transition and deliver concrete actions that leave no one behind

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today in Brussels, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans and High-Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell met with COP28 President Designate Dr Sultan Al-Jaber to discuss preparations for COP28, the 2023 UNFCCC climate conference, which will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November to 12 December. Dr Sultan was joined by HE Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and recently appointed Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE to the European Union.

They reconfirmed today their commitment to work together to facilitate the highest possible ambition at this year’s UNFCCC conference, and agreed on the importance of several critical elements that could frame an ambitious COP28 outcome:

The COP28 Presidency and the Commission agreed to work together on multiple areas to drive a just energy transition and deliver concrete actions that leave no one behind. In line with a 1.5 degree scenario, together, they will work to ensure maximum support among parties at COP28 on global 2030 targets for the tripling of renewable energy and doubling of energy efficiency, as well as promote the doubling of clean hydrogen by unlocking global cross-border trade. These targets would support the transition towards energy systems free of unabated fossil fuels. In addition, they look forward to advancing reforms to existing IFIs and identifying innovative mechanisms that will accelerate climate action and unlock private finance flow to emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs).

The Commission expressed its support for the initiative of the Incoming COP28 Presidency to organize the first-ever health day and climate-health ministerial.

The European Commission and the Incoming COP28 Presidency intend to maintain close coordination at the political and technical level in the coming months, towards the delivery of a highly ambitious outcome in Dubai. They highlighted the importance of upcoming political milestones to advance this objective. These include the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact on 22-23 June, the Ministerial on Climate Action on 13-14 July, the G20 Energy Ministers Meeting on 22 July, the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting on 28 July, the G20 Leaders Summit on 9-10 September, the UNSG’s Climate Summit on 20 September, the IEA International Climate and Energy Summit on 2 October, and multiple regional political fora around the world.

