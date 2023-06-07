Utility Markers Global Market Report 2023: Advantages of Electronic/RF Markers Over Traditional Marking Technologies Boosts Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Utility Markers Market by Type (Ball Markers, Disk Markers, Tape Markers, Spike Markers), Configuration (Passive, Programmable), Utility Type (Gas, Power, Telecommunications, Water & Wastewater) and Region – Global Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ball Markers

6.2.1 Self-Leveling Designs and Programmable Features to Drive Market

6.3 Disk Markers

6.3.1 Increased Usage for Locating Flush-Mounted Facilities to Boost Market

6.4 Tape Markers

6.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Tape Markers to Propel Market

6.5 Others7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passive

7.2.1 Use in Diverse Applications to Contribute to Market Growth

7.3 Programmable

7.3.1 Deployment in Less-Depth or Narrow Trenches to Favor Market Growth8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gas

8.2.1 Use of Utility Markers in Safely Locating Buried Gas Lines to Help Market Growth

8.3 Power

8.3.1 Increased Investments in Power Industry to Drive Market

8.4 Telecommunications

8.4.1 Rising Demand for Telecom Services and Internet Connectivity to Trigger Market Growth

8.5 Water & Wastewater

8.5.1 Continuous Upgrade and Expansion of Water Pipeline Networks to Drive MarketResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

(GlobeNewsWire)