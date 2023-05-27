Italy Data Center Market Analysis Report 2023: A $3.65 Billion Market by 2028 – Investments and Opportunities

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Italy Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Italy data center market is expected to reach a value of $3.65 billion by 2028 from $3.01 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.29% during 2022 to 2028. Italy is one of the fastest-growing data center markets in Western Europe. The demand for data centers in the country is increasing due to the huge demand from Italian enterprises.

This report analyses the Italy data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

There is growth in the Italian economy, and it made a rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy grew by around 3.9% in the year 2022. Around USD 14 billion as investments are planned under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) for the digitalization of Italian public administration and businesses by 2026, USD 7 billion.

The usage of AI, big data & IoT, increasing submarine cable deployments, and adoption of cloud services make the country favorable for data center investments. The government of Italy is investing over USD 900 million to develop a national cloud for migrating its sensitive data-carrying workloads to the cloud.

Italy is working immensely to decrease its carbon footprint by reducing energy imports and investing in renewable energy projects, energy grids, and sustainable transport. The country is taking steps to reform its national energy systems and transition from fossil fuels.

Italian cities such as Milan, Bologna, Rome, Turin, Florence, Padua, Prato, Bergamo, and Parma have been selected by the European Union to make them smart and carbon-neutral by 2030.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Italy data center market include Aruba, Telecom Italia, Equinix, DATA4 Group, and Irideos.

The market has witnessed investments from new entrants, such as STACK Infrastructure, Vantage Data Centers, CloudHQ, and Compass Datacenters.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Milan

Other Cities (Ancona, Arezzo, Bologna, Frosinone, Massarosa, Padua, Palermo, Pavia, Perugia, Piacenza, Pisa, Rome, Treviso, Turin, and Venice)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Milan

Other Cities

