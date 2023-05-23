Air Cooled Home Standby Gensets Market size to hit $7.3 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Air Cooled Home Standby Gensets Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 7.3 billion by 2032, according recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing power outages, concerns over energy security, and the need for reliable backup power solutions to delivery industry growth. One of the primary drivers behind the market development is the escalating frequency and duration of power outages. Extreme weather events and aging infrastructure have contributed to the increasing need for air-cooled home standby gensets as a reliable backup power solution. Consumers are increasingly looking for efficient and dependable systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply during emergencies.

Rising use of ≤ 10 kVA air-cooled home standby gensets across the residential sector

≤ 10 kVA air-cooled home standby gensets market is expected to witness commendable growth by 2032. With a power capacity of 10 kilovolt-amperes or less, these gensets provide reliable electricity during power outages, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of essential appliances and systems in homes. They are air-cooled, eliminating the need for additional liquid cooling mechanisms, and are known for their quiet operation and low maintenance requirements. With their compact size, these gensets can be easily installed in limited spaces, making them ideal for homeowners seeking a reliable and convenient backup power option for their residences.



Robust demand for single-phase air-cooled home standby gensets

Single-phase air cooled home standby gensets industry will expand by 2032. Single-phase gensets specifically designed for residential applications. Air cooling technology eliminates the need for complex liquid cooling systems, making these gensets easier to install and maintain. With their compact design and efficient performance, single phase air cooled home standby gensets offer homeowners a reliable and convenient solution for backup power needs in their residences.

Shift towards cleaner fuels to support gas-fired air-cooled home standby gensets sales

Gas-fired air-cooled home standby gensets offer homeowners a reliable and efficient backup power solution. These gensets are powered by natural gas or propane, providing a clean-burning and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fuel sources. With their air-cooling system, they eliminate the need for complex liquid cooling mechanisms, simplifying installation and maintenance.

Demand for energy-efficient air-cooled home standby gensets in North America

North America air-cooled home standby gensets market will grow due to demand for reliable backup power solutions. The region experiences various weather-related events, such as hurricanes, storms, and wildfires, which often result in power outages. Air-cooled home standby gensets have gained significant traction among homeowners in the region owing to their ability to provide uninterrupted power during such emergencies. With a focus on energy security and the need for reliable backup power, North America presents a robust market for air-cooled home standby gensets.

Competitive landscape of global air-cooled home standby gensets competitive landscape

The key industry players in air-cooled home standby gensets include Kohler Co., Generac Power Systems, Ashok Leyland, Caterpillar, Eaton, Cummins, Kirloskar, HIMOINSA, PR INDUSTRIAL, Briggs & Stratton, Mahindra POWEROL, Champion Power Equipment, DuroMax Power Equipment, and Rolls-Royce.

Air-cooled home standby gensets industry news:

In August 2022, Kirloskar launched a new range of IoT-enabled gas-powered generators that are equipped with digital monitoring systems to offer real-time performance checks & data analysis of the system.

