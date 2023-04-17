Fluorochemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast, 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fluorochemicals market size is poised to gain impetus from the increasing production of aluminium, further attributed to a rise in the demand from the construction and automation sectors. Fluorochemicals are used as plasma etching in light bulbs and semiconductors and for creating flat display panels in plastics such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

They are experiencing high demand from the chemical manufacturing, dental, and medical sectors. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Fluorochemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030,”

Fluorochemicals are a group of chemical compounds that contain fluorine atoms. They have a wide range of applications in various industries, including refrigeration, air conditioning, fire suppression, and manufacturing of plastics, textiles, and electronics.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Fluorochemicals Market Report:

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Arkema SA

Orbia

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

SRF

Dongyue Group

Chemours

Solvay SA

AGC Chemicals

Daikin Chemicals

Other players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Fluorochemicals Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel Growth

Segment:

Majority of Industries to Use Fluorochemicals for Cleaning Steel or as Blowing Agents

The global market for fluorochemicals is distributed grounded on product and operation. Grounded on product, the request is divided into inorganic chemicals, thing organics, fluoropolymers, feasts, and fluorocarbons. With respect to segmentation by operation, the request is distributed into blowing agent, aluminium product, refrigerant, and others.

Geographic Segment Analyzed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel Growth

The adding demand for electric and electronic appliances is a significant factor in boosting the global fluorochemicals request growth. This, coupled with a rise in the demand for refrigerants and adding aluminium product are also adding motivation to the request. also, the rising demand from the automotive, healthcare, and dental sectors is likely to help the request show notable growth in the coming times.

On the wise side, the high cost of fluorochemicals manufacturing and the strict regulations assessed on its application is likely to beget significant interference to the request in the coming times. nonetheless, the adding demand for heating, ventilation, and air exertion( HVAC) technology worldwide is likely to produce economic growth openings for the request in the coming time.

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominates on Account of Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare

The healthcare sector in North America is blessed with the latest technological innovations and government-supported reimbursement policies. The factor stated above is responsible for this region to earn the largest fluorochemicals market share. Europe ranks second owing to the increasing investments on research and development for using fluorochemicals in medical implants. However, Asia Pacific is likely to show notable growth in the coming years on account of the increasing need for effective commercial cooling systems for storing perishable goods.

The Fluorochemicals market report includes:

All-encompassing report of the market

Critical insights into the market

Dominant regions in the world

Market drivers and restraints

Competitive landscape

COVID-19 impact

Competitive Landscape-

Companies to Focus on Merger and Acquisition Strategies to Gain Momentum

Players operating in the fluorochemicals market are emphasizing on geographical expansion and better product portfolio for earning the highest share. The other players are engaging in joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborative efforts to gain a competitive edge in the fluorochemicals market.

The information for each competitor includes:

» Company Profiles

» Company Overview

» Product Portfolio

» Recent Developments/Updates

Major Industry Developments of the Fluorochemicals Gases Market Include:

December 2018 – The expansion of Fluorospecialty chemicals was announced by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. As per this announcement, the capacity will rise from an annual 22.3 KT to 46.8 KT per year at the Ranjit Nagar village located in India.

April 2019 – UET and Chemours entered into a joint venture for addressing the challenge of renewable energy storage. The need for energy storage increases as the smart grid develops and this ultimately surges the need for generating renewable energy and storing applications.

July 2019 – A worldwide player in speciality surfactants for infrastructural developments, mining, and crop nutrition called Arkema announced the acquisition of ArrMaz, a company dealing with speciality surfactants based in the United States.

