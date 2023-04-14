Kinetic Tiles Market size to hit USD 46 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A global Energy and Power business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Kinetic Tiles Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Kinetic Tiles Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 31.2 Mn in 2022 to USD 46 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent.

Kinetic Tiles Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 31.2 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 46 Mn CAGR 5.7 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 274 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Floor Mechanism, Shape, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global Kinetic Tiles market’s trends, forecasts, and monetary values. The report analyzes the segments and sub-segments in global and regional Kinetic Tiles markets. The report contains a bottom-up approach used to understand the market size estimations of the Kinetic Tiles market which are validated by various segments. Key market participants and new entrants’ services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence are all included in the Kinetic Tiles Market report. An in-depth analysis of the regional environment is included, along with information on the potential, important growth indicators, geographical challenges, and threats facing the Kinetic Tiles market. The report forecasts the market size and growth rate along with existing and future trends in the Kinetic Tiles market.

The Kinetic Tiles market report provides demand projections, market trends, and micro and macro factors in depth. The report also identifies the factors that are driving and restricting the Kinetic Tiles market’s growth. The Kinetic Tiles report contains the methods of qualitative and quantitative research using SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Force analysis tools. The report covers information on the identification of the key upcoming developments that are expected to influence Kinetic Tiles market demand over the forecast period.

Kinetic Tiles Market Overview

Kinetic Tiles are tiles that generated energy from footsteps. The kinetic tiles transform footsteps into electricity which can irradiate outdoor and indoor lighting products. The energy of kinetic tiles produced supports charging phones and power street lights. The kinetic tiles are used in the pavements and high football areas including railway stations, airports, shopping malls and playgrounds. Kinetic tiles boost the conversion of kinetic energy into electricity that can be illuminating low-voltage lighting solutions and help to reduce the emissions of carbon gases in the environment.

Kinetic Tiles Market Dynamics

The increasing awareness about environmental issues and government regulations to reduce carbon emissions help to increase the demand for kinetic tiles in sustainable building projects. The kinetic tiles are used for the generation of energy from the foot traffic that is used to power a range of applications such as data collection and lighting for the building systems . As a result, increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions helps to drive the growth of the Kinetic Tiles Market.

The kinetic Tiles Market is driven by the growing focus on the development of the smart city, increasing demand for innovative flooring solutions and rising investment for the development of infrastructural projects. The increasing trends toward sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy sources are a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market. During the forecast period, the market is expected to be constrained by the high initial cost of installation and maintenance and the lack of availability of suppliers and manufacturers.

Kinetic Tiles Market Regional Insights

In 2022, North America dominated the Kinetic Tiles Market with a 39.56 percent market share. The regional market is driven by favorable government policies, increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions and technological development.

Europe held the second-largest position in the kinetic tiles market accounting for 27.86 percent market share. The well-established technological infrastructure and increasing production of the kinetic tiles products. The UK, Germany and France are the largest markets for kinetic tiles in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant growth rate for the Kinetic Tiles Market and accounts for 23.72 percent market share in 2022. Rapid urbanization, and favorable government policies, increasing demand for energy solutions and increasing adoption of kinetic tiles in several locations including shopping centers, airports and public spaces.

Kinetic Tiles Market Segmentation

By Floor Mechanism

Piezoelectric

Magnetic

Generators

Static

On the basis of the Floor Mechanism, it is divided into Piezoelectric, Magnetic, Generators and Static sub-segments. In 2022, the piezoelectric segment dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The demand for the market is driven by the increasing output of the kinetic tiles due to piezoelectric mechanism

By Shape

Triangle

Square

In 2022, the triangle segment held the market and is expected to maintain its leadership at the end of the forecast period. Compared to other shapes, it has aesthetic appeal, practicality, or cost-effectiveness. This helps to drive the growth of the kinetic Tiles market.

By Application

Footpaths

Public Spaces

Athletics Field and Courts

Dance Floors

Based on Application, it is divided into Footpaths, Public Spaces, Athletics Fields and Courts and Dance Floors. In 2022, the Footpaths segment dominated the Kinetic Tiles market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing demand for sustainable and renewable energy sources and the growing need for smart city infrastructure helps to boost the Footpaths segment.

Kinetic Tiles Market Key Competitors include:

Swisstrax Corporation

Pavegen Systems Ltd.

Kinetic Vision

TTMOW

Interactive Institute Swedish ICT

Solar Roadways

Smart Energy Floor

EnGoPlanet

Green Energy & Environment Co.

Solektra International

Sustainable Energy for All

The Power Collective

Wiivv Wearables

Steplight

Shellstone

Intelligent Energy Solutions

ZGF Architects

Clean Energy Collective

Redbird Advanced Learning

QwikProducts

Energy Floors

Innowatech GmbH

Rombitan

Key questions answered in the Kinetic Tiles Market are:

What are Kinetic Tiles and Equipment?

What was the Kinetic Tiles Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Kinetic Tiles Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Kinetic Tiles Market?

What are the major restraints for the Kinetic Tiles Market?

Which segment dominated the Kinetic Tiles market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Kinetic Tiles market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Kinetic Tiles Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Kinetic Tiles Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Kinetic Tiles Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Kinetic Tiles Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2023)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2023)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Floor Mechanism, Shape ,Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

