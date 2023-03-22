The Global Distribution Transformers Market is forecast to grow by $5087.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Global Distribution Transformers Market 2023-2027” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764037/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the distribution transformers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising requirements for power from residential, industrial, and commercial sectors, upgradation of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and expansion of renewable power generation capacity.

The distribution transformers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power utilities

• Industrial and commercial

By Type

• Oil-filled

• Dry type

By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

This study identifies the increasing investment in renewable energy sources as one of the prime reasons driving the distribution transformers market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging demand for alternative fuel-run distribution transformers and technological advances in distribution transformers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the distribution transformers market covers the following areas:

• Distribution transformers market sizing

• Distribution transformers market forecast

• Distribution transformers market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading distribution transformers market vendors that include Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Celme Srl, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, EL Sewedy Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Lemi Trafo JSC, Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ORMAZABAL, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Wilson Transformer Co. Pty Ltd., and Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Also, the distribution transformers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764037/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

__________________________



(GlobeNewsWire)