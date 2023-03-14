The Global Lithium Market is forecast to grow by 1066.47 thousand t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Global Lithium Market 2023-2027” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343689/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the lithium market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surge in demand from diversified applications and rise in demand from developing countries.

The lithium market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Batteries

• Ceramics and glass

• Grease

• Polymer

• Others

By Product

• Carbonate

• Hydroxide

• Others

By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the capacity expansions to accelerate market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in preference for renewable energy and rise in number of partnerships and R&D activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the lithium market covers the following areas:

• Lithium market sizing

• Lithium market forecast

• Lithium market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lithium market vendors that include Albemarle Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Critical Elements Lithium Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., IGO Ltd., Lithium Americas Corp., Lithium Australia Ltd., Livent Corp., MGX Minerals Inc., Mineral Resources Ltd., Nemaska Lithium Inc., Neometals Ltd., Orocobre Ltd., Perseus Mining Ltd., Pilbara Minerals Ltd., Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V., Sayona Mining Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tianqi Lithium Corp., and Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd. Also, the lithium market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

