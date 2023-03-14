Global Biomass Gasification Market Report 2022: Government-Led Initiatives to Boost Bioenergy Production Bolster Growth

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Biomass Gasification Market by Source (Agricultural, Forest, Animal, Municipal), Gasifier Technology (Fixed-bed, Fluidized-bed, Entrained Flow), Application (Power, Chemicals, Hydrogen, Transportation, Ethanol, Biochar) and Region – Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The biomass gasification market is estimated to grow from USD 29 million in 2022 to USD 45 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for combined heat and power plants from rural areas.

Fluidized-bed segment to be fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The biomass gasification market, by gasifier technology, is bifurcated into fixed-bed gasifier, fluidized-bed gasifier, entrained-flow gasifier and others. Others segments include plasma gasifier and indirectly heated gasifier. The fluidized-bed segment is expected to dominate in terms of CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the increasing number of projects of power generation.

Forest waste source segment to be fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The biomass gasification market, by source, is agricultural waste, forest waste, municipal waste and animal waste. The agricultural segment is expected to be the second-largest segment. As agricultural waste is an excellent source of energy which can be converted into fuel, chemicals and power, hence it has seen growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Abundant Availability of Biomass Feedstocks

Government-Led Initiatives to Boost Bioenergy Production

Increasing Employment Rate in Agriculture Industry and Rural Developments

Benefits Associated with Green Hydrogen Production Through Biomass Gasification

Development of Hybrid Micro/Mini-Grids

Restraints

Variability in Biomass Properties

High Moisture Content in Feedstocks

Technical Issues Attributed to Tar Formation

Opportunities

Green Urea Production Through Decentralized Mode

Growing Demand for Biofuels

Potential of Biomass Gasification to be Circular Economy Enabler

Challenges

Supply Chain Management Issues

Requirement for High Capital and Operational Expenditure

Limited Focus on Biomass Gasification Compared with Other Renewable Energy Technologies

Lack of Linking of Local Decarbonization with National Decarbonization

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 – 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $29 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $45 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Biomass Gasification Market, by Gasifier Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fixed-Bed Gasifier

6.3 Fluidized-Bed Gasifier

6.4 Entrained Flow Gasifier

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Plasma Gasifier

6.5.2 Indirectly Heated Gasifier

7 Biomass Gasification Market, by Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agricultural Waste

7.3 Forest Waste

7.4 Animal Waste

7.5 Municipal Waste

7.5.1 Industrial Waste

7.5.2 Solid Waste and Sewage

8 Biomass Gasification Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power Generation

8.3 Hydrogen Generation

8.4 Chemicals

8.5 Transportation Fuel

8.6 Ethanol

8.7 Biochar

9 Biomass Gasification Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

