$3.5 Billion Underwater Acoustic Communication Markets: Growing Need for Environmental Monitoring and Sea Floor Mapping – Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Research – Global Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Underwater acoustic communication market size is valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 3.5 billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2028.
The growing deployment of acoustic navigation for underwater positioning and increasing use of underwater communication by oil & gas industry is expected to grow the market at an estimated rate.
Intensifying need for reliable and secure communication in defense and homeland security
Underwater wireless communication is used by several end users, especially from the aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and homeland security segments.
Reliable and secure communication is one of the major concerns for these end users. The data collected by defense, homeland security, and other end users contain crucial information that needs to be secured throughout the communication channel so that it can be protected from intruders.
Growing demand for environmental monitoring and seafloor mapping
Acoustic sensing contains various sonar devices for seafloor mapping, submersible navigation, and underwater objects. The Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO) plan to cooperate globally to map the whole seafloor topography by the end of 2030.
The detailed charted topography of the whole ocean will aid in understanding marine geology, utilizing marine mineral and renewable energy resources, monitoring marine geohazards, and providing route surveys for underwater cables and pipelines.
Security threat in underwater communication
The security threats in underwater communications can be divided into passive and active attacks, in accordance with the actions taken by the intruders. In a passive attack, intruders simply try to obtain data, while in an active attack, they attempt to inject, alter, or delete data by introducing malicious nodes. In either case, the concept of authenticated data access offers a high-level solution, which can prevent IoUT network both from passive data extraction and from active data injection.
Competitive landscape
The key players operating in the RF signal chain components market include few globally established players such as KONGSBERG (Norway), Sonardyne International (UK), EvoLogics GmbH (Germany), Thales (France), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), L3Harris (US), Ultra (UK), Sonardyne International (UK), EvoLogics GmbH (Germany), Moog, Inc. (US) and Nortek (Norway).
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2023 – 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$3.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Growing Need for Environmental Monitoring and Sea Floor Mapping
- Acoustic Modem Segment to Dominate Market Between 2023 and 2028
- Medium Water Segment to Dominate Market Between 2023 and 2028
- Environmental Monitoring Segment to Lead Market Between 2023 and 2028
- Scientific Research & Development Segment and China to Hold Largest Shares of Asia-Pacific Market in 2028
- India to Register Highest CAGR in Market Between 2023 and 2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Underwater Acoustic Modems in Oil & Gas Industry
- Growing Need for Reliable and Secure Communication in Defense and Homeland Security Sectors
- Rising Deployment of Acoustic Navigation for Underwater Positioning
Restraints
- Limited Speed of Data Transmission and Delayed Delivery Rates in Underwater Communication
Opportunities
- Use of 5G Network for Underwater Communication
- Growing Demand for Environmental Monitoring and Seafloor Mapping
Challenges
- Bandwidth Limitation Associated with Underwater Acoustic Communication
- Security Threat in Underwater Communication
Case Study Analysis
- Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler (Adcp)-Based Monitoring Systems Aid Operations in Darwin Harbour
- Innovasea’s Vr2W Solutions Facilitate Cost-Efficient Fish Tracking
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Kongsberg
- Thales
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Ultra
- Sonardyne International
- Evologics Gmbh
- Moog, Inc.
- Nortek
- Shimadzu Corporation
Other Players
- Aquatic Sensor Network Technology
- Rtsys
- Thelma Biotel
- Hydroacoustic Inc.
- Baltrobotics
- Linkquest Inc.
- Dspcomm
- Jasco Applied Sciences
- Drumgrange Ltd
- Hydromea
- Underwater Communications & Navigation Laboratory
- Saab
- Subnero Pte. Ltd.
- Jpanalytics
- Delresearch LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zxwza
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
- Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market