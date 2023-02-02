Ideal Power Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

CEO Commentary

“Ideal Power accomplished a great deal in 2022 and early 2023. The recent launch of our first commercial product, the SymCool™ Power Module, marks a pivotal development for our B-TRAN™ technology. During our presentations and meetings with investors, we’ll be discussing the milestones we’re focused on for 2023 as we execute our B-TRAN™ commercialization roadmap,” said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

A link to the SymCool™ Power Module Data Sheet can be found at HERE or contact Ideal Power sales at [email protected] for additional information about the SymCool™ Power Module.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on February 8, 2023

Ideal Power management will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on February 8 at 11:25 AM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the News/Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Analysts and investors may submit questions in advance for management HERE or ask your questions during the live webcast on February 8.

KeyBanc Capital Markets 18thAnnual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco on March 7, 2023

Ideal Power CFO Tim Burns will present and participate in one-one-one meetings at the KeyBanc Conference in San Francisco on March 7. Attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Burns, and should email their KeyBanc Capital Markets representative or Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, IR at [email protected]

Roth Capital 35thAnnual Conference on March 13, 2023

Ideal Power management will present and participate in one-one-one meetings at the Roth Conference in Dana Point, California on March 13. Attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power management on Roth’s online conference platform, or contact their Roth representative, or contact Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, IR at [email protected] The timing of Ideal Power’s presentation webcast on March 13 and additional information about this conference will be provided by the Company when it is available.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today’s conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates

703-297-6917

[email protected]

