Boralex acquires a 50% interest in five wind farms totalling 894 MW in the United States

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX), a leader in renewable energy, today announced it has completed the acquisition of EDF Renewables North America’s (“EDF Renewables”) interest in five operating wind farms with a total installed capacity of 894 megawatts (MW), located in Texas and New Mexico. EDF Renewables’ interest represents 447 MW of installed capacity. With this acquisition, Boralex’s total installed capacity worldwide will increase to 2,956 MW, marking a significant step towards achieving Boralex’s 2025 Strategic Plan.

“Located in one of the United States’ most robust wind resources areas, these wind farms will grow and diversify our presence in the United States. This acquisition represents Boralex’s entry into the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) and SPP (Southwest Power Pool) markets,” said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex. “This acquisition highlights the strategic, creative, and persistent approach to acquisitions our reputation is built upon. I am extremely proud of the Boralex team who worked together to make this a reality.”

“Considering EDF Renewables’ extensive development capabilities throughout North America, divestures provide an opportunity to rebalance our portfolio of owned assets,” said Luis Silva, Chief Financial Officer, EDF Renewables. “We are grateful to have worked constructively with the local stakeholders in Texas and New Mexico over the last decade and are pleased to partner with Boralex on this transfer of ownership.”

Financial Highlights

Purchase Price, net of cash, and certain production tax credits receivable: CA$339.7M (US$249.8M), subject to customary post-Closing adjustments. 1

Boralex will fund the Purchase Price from available cash resources.

There is no existing project debt and the existing tax equity investors will continue to monetize the remaining production tax credits.

The portfolio includes two projects with 13-year busbar power purchase agreements (“PPAs”) and one project with a 3-year hub-settled PPA; for a remaining weighted PPA average life of 10 years. Additionally, the portfolio includes two fully merchant projects.

Expected 2023 contribution to Boralex combined EBITDA (US GAAP) of approximately CA$39M (US$28M). The acquisition will be accounted for as an investment in a joint venture in consolidated financial statements.

Immediately accretive to discretionary cash flow (AFFO), with a 2023 contribution of approximately CA$25M (US$18M) or CA$0.24 per share, a 19% increase over the consolidated amount generated by Boralex in 2021.

Boralex has a history of optimizing the life cycle of its sites, as such these wind farms will benefit from years of experience in operation, maintenance, and repowering. Furthermore, this acquisition perfectly pairs with Boralex’s organic development activities in the United States. In recognition of its expertise, Boralex will become the managing member of the partnership.

Commissioned between 2014 and 2016, EDF Renewables developed and built all five wind farms utilizing Tier 1 turbine manufacturers. The acquisition will balance Boralex’s current United States mix of solar and hydro power generation capacity.

Three of the wind farms have long-term PPAs that are well structured with well-established off-takers. The PPAs do not contain fixed shape hedges that have caused recent difficulties in these markets. The other two wind farms are in strong and stable merchant markets, and with current condition of inflation, some merchant exposure will be complementary to the PPAs.

Description of the Assets

Hereford

Installed capacity: 200 MW

Commissioned in: 2014

Power sold merchant

Location: Deaf Smith County, Texas

Longhorn

Installed capacity: 200 MW

Commissioned in: 2015

Power purchase agreement: 3 years remaining

Location: Floyd and Briscoe Counties, Texas

Spinning Spur 3

Installed capacity: 194 MW

Commissioned in: 2015

Power purchase agreement: 13 years remaining

Location: Oldham County, Texas

Milo

Installed capacity: 50 MW

Commissioned in: 2016

Power sold merchant

Location: Roosevelt County, New Mexico

Roosevelt

Installed capacity: 250 MW

Commissioned in: 2015

Power purchase agreement: 13 years remaining

Location: Roosevelt County, New Mexico

Location of the Assets

For more information on the acquisition and assets, please see the official fact sheet.

Advisors

The following service providers assisted Boralex on this transaction: J.P. Morgan acted as the exclusive buy side financial advisor; Amis, Patel and Brewers was deal counsel; DNV served as the independent engineer; Aurora served as the power market consultant; nFront served as the congestion risk consultant; Aon provided insurance consulting services; KPMG advised on tax matters, and Triton Advisory served as accounting advisor.

1 The transaction includes CA$16 US$11.1M of cash, and CA$16.6 US$12.1M of New Mexico refundable production tax credits that were generated in 2021 and 2022 that will be received in Q1 2023 and Q1 2024, respectively; CA$ based on 1.36 USD/CAD conversion rate at market closing on December 28, 2022.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e7d3c85-ac94-4315-b333-8b00860b6060

