The Greatest Black Novelists of All Time

Among the greatest writers of black fiction The most notable are James Baldwin, Langston Hughes, Ernest J. Gaines, Sula Morrison, and William Black. They each bring a unique style to the genre. Some writers have more recognition over others within the genre, each is unique.

Langston Hughes



Sometimes referred to as being the most prolific and popular black novelist of all time, Langston Hughes’ writings included fiction and poetry to plays. Also, he was a critic, lecturer, poet as well as a an activist for social justice. He embraced the African-American culture and wrote a number of books for younger readers. The influence of his work was evident in Harlem Renaissance.

As Langston Hughes was still a kid, he was a part of his grandma’s household in Kansas. He was inspired by the stories his mother told him of her struggle for the end of slavery. That was among the main reasons why he started writing poetry.

At the age of an teen, he moved into Cleveland, Ohio, where he attended a high school for a year. Following that, he resigned from the school due to racial prejudice. Then, he relocated to Mexico in search of his father. This was the moment when Arna Bontemps came into contact with Carl Van Vechten, and they began to form a lasting friendship. They worked together on numerous projects.

Langston Hughes was a pioneer in depicting blacks in American the past. His novel, Sweet Flypaper of Life, was the first to depict blacks within the historical context of their own. The publication Opportunity awarded it a Prize.

His book of nonfiction, A Pictorial history of Native American tribes in America was also published. In 1934, he released The Ways of White Folks, a collection of short stories. These stories explore the hilarious and tragic relationship between whites and blacks. It is filled with pessimism about race relations.

In his travels, he also met Zora Neale Hurston, who was a writer and folklorist. They traveled together to South to collect African and African-American folklore. They also co-wrote a musical, Mule Bone, that continues to be performed.

Ernest J. Gaines



Gaines received numerous awards during his time as a writer. Gaines is a National Academy of Arts and Letters members, and has had his writing published in a variety of languages. His work was also awarded with the Guggenheim Fellowship, and the Louisiana Library Association Award were presented to the author. The Ernest J. Gaines Literary Excellence Award was established by the Baton Rouge Foundation in 2007.

The author, teacher, and essayist has written on a number of themes that include the effects of slavery on the lives of African American families. He has also written about the struggles for black women and men to assert their humanity in a world that dismisses them as a dehumanizing force. His work has been translated into many languages, and have been adapting for TV. The fictional universe in his stories centers around a small town in the rural South of Louisiana.

He was raised within Pointe Coupee Parish near Baton Rouge. The family he was born into came from the plantation. His aunt, Augusteen Jefferson, raised him. She encouraged him to follow his dream in writing. At 17 years old, he wrote his first novel. The novel was rejected by a New York publisher. Later, he rewrote and changed the title to Catherine Carmier.

In 1948, he emigrated to California and then graduated from Vallejo Junior College. Then, he went to San Francisco State University. From 1981 to 2004 he served as an University of Louisiana, Lafayette’s writer-in-residence. The year 1993 was the first time Gaines received the distinction of being as a MacArthur Fellow. The MacArthur Fellow was awarded the National Medal of the Arts in 2013.

His fiction is characterized by his ability to portray the human condition in a realistic way. All of his characters are complicated, yet they are written with a lucid and engaging style. His tales explore human experience in its complexity and variety. Some of the subjects he explores is the lasting effect of slavery, humanity's ability to face injustice with dignity, and the place of women in society. His public speaking skills are widely known and he's an essayist who is well-known.

James Baldwin



The mid 20th century saw James Baldwin became one of the most well-known African-American authors of his generation. The works he wrote on dealt with issues related to race, sexuality and identity to white and black people alike. These included novels, plays as well as essays and writings.

While he wrote about various subjects among his novels, his best-known were “Go Tell It on the Mountain” as well as “Giovanni’s Room”. These novels, set in the 1930s, are semi-autobiographical stories of a teenaged boy growing up in the Harlem district of New York. These books explore the social pressures that come when you are black or gay.

He was also known for his essays about racism and violence committed by police officers in New York and San Francisco. These essays were published in the high school newspaper, and later , for the renowned Commentary. His fame as a great writer was boosted by these essays.

His first novel, “Nobody Knows My Name” was published by his publisher in the year 1961. The book is an investigation on race relations in America. His second two novels, which deal with both black and white characters and contain more violence are his next.

The most famous of these works is “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” a semi-autobiographical novel set in the 1930s that tells the story of a teenaged Harlem boy growing up during the period of racial riots. It was both a bestseller in print and on the New York Times Bestseller List. This novel is well-known today.

The poem Jimmy’s Blues by Baldwin is another of his masterpieces. The piece is an examination of the significance of the church in the lives of black Americans. It was a popular piece and even used to be an essay in the Library of Congress’s National Day of Poetry in 1985.

Sula Morrison



Having taught in the classroom at Howard University and Random House, Sula Morrison has written several children’s novels. She published in 1970 her first novel, The Bluest Eye. Sula was her third novel.

Ajax is a character in the story. He is a mythical Trojan warrior. He is also the object of Sula's sexual lust. He's also the sole male to talk to Sula. Although he is arrogant, it's also a strong soldier. He protects the vulnerable.

Sula is a woman of color. Her ostracism is felt by the community. She lives in a huge house that belongs to her grandmother. The grandfather of Sula’s father died when she was young. Hannah Her mother is nothing to do with it. Her father is leaving for a new wife and she has three kids.

Sula’s house is full of women. This is due to her promiscuous mother. It is chaotic in her bedroom. Sula fears Hannah. Sula isn’t a fan of Hannah.

The house of Sula is strewn with Robins. The amount of birds in the house is not natural. It is the first novel’s reference to nightshade as a poisonous plant that is medicinal in nature. Its presence in the book is an advantage.

The visit of Sula to Bottom is being interpreted as a protest. The town is attempting to find a scapegoat for her replacement. People believe that her opinions will instill feelings of shame within her. A black girl could live in the community they live in is not an idea they would like.

The Sula and Nel books are not just about their coming of age. The books also discuss sexuality, gender and the class system. Their interactions form the core of the story.

William Black



William Black, a prolific writer during the 18th and 19th centuries was one of the top novelists to read. He was a prolific author, publishing 35 novels. A lot of imitators emulated his work and he earned him a lot of respect.

The author wrote about the life of Oliver Goldsmith for the English Men of Letters series. The novels he wrote include A Daughter of Heth, In Silk Attire, Strange Adventures of a Phaeton, The Monarch of Mincing Lane, and In Far Lochaber. He also wrote a number of sketches. He also served as an editor and a journalist.

He enjoyed traveling extensively. He was both a Londoner and an Glasgower. Some of his best tales are set in the soaring mountains in his homeland. He was also an avid sporting person. He was a fan of sailing and fishing.

Eva Simpson was his wife. They had three children. Also, he had a second marriage. He served as an editor on the London Daily News editorial staff. He served as the newspaper’s representative for Germany during 1866’s Prussian-Austrian War. Also, he was a particular correspondent to The Morning Star during the Franco-Prussian war.

He was a student through the Glasgow School of Art. His birthplace was in Glasgow on the 9th of November 1841. He was the daughter of James Black and Caroline Conning. He died in Brighton on the 10th December 1898.

He was a close friend of Charles Gibbon. At the time of his death, he wasn’t in good health. Black looked at Black with tender sadness. Black had the privilege of having him as a mentor in his earlier London times. Black continued to pay him his salary. Also, he was a associate of Bret Harte, and was a member of the London theater.

