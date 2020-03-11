European Market Leader Vivera Foodgroup Sees Record Years Ahead

Sustainability concerns drive strong demand for plant-based food

HOLTEN, Netherlands, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Vivera, the third largest European producer of plant-based food, aims at strong growth figures in 2020 and for the mid and long term. It sees fast growing demand through most parts of Europe and has delivered average annual growth of 25% over the last 3 years resulting in € 80 million expected revenue in 2020. Vivera thinks it can achieve revenues of € 250 million within 5 years due to strong growth expectations for the plant-based market in Europe. In order to achieve this Vivera invests substantially in production capacity and its product portfolio. Vivera holds a strong market position in the European retail market with sales in 25 countries.

Goodbye meat, hello ‘More Life Less Meat’

In 2019 Vivera Foodgroup has been one of the first large companies in the world to say a final goodbye to meat in favour of plant-based food. It sold its former parent company Enkco, specialist in chilled and deep-frozen meat products. As a 100% plant-based company Vivera believes that we can all have ‘More Life if we eat Less Meat’. This new strategic direction and end line “More Life Less Meat” will be enriched by inviting consumers to join their ‘Goodness Revolution’. Vivera want to ease the path to eat less meat by creating irresistible products that are healthier for the people and their environment. A network approach where all stakeholders are invited to do their bit, bite by bite.

In the UK and the Netherlands this daring brand repositioning “More Life Less Meat” has already taken place. The relaunch for other European countries (Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Poland, Hungary) is lined up in the coming weeks and months.

Vivera recognizes increasing consumer awareness of the impact of meat consumption on our climate, peoples’ health and the quality of life for animals. It is on a mission to help everyone make their change with a wide and increasing range of more than 50 different delicious plant-based products.

Massive expansion of production facility ahead

Following the sale of the meat activities Vivera has successfully expanded its production capacity by 50% as of January 2020. From 2021 the company is executing additionally a doubling of its production capacity with the opening of a new production facility in the Netherlands. Besides this Vivera continues to increase its investments in Marketing and R&D.

Willem van Weede, CEO of Vivera Foodgroup: “We clearly see an accelerating growth of the European market of plant-based food. We signal higher than expected demand from European supermarkets and Quick Service Restaurants. We will invest further in our successful journey to let consumers experience that plant-based food can be as tasty as traditional meat. And at the same time having large benefits for their personal health, environmental impact and animal welfare. Making it tastier and easier for conscious consumers to reduce their meat intake is our number one motivation. In line with our belief: ‘more life, less meat’.”

Annual production of more than 70 million plant-based products

With a weekly production of 1,5 million plant-based products Vivera responds to the growing interest of consumers in healthier and more sustainable food. Vivera recently launched successful products such as Bacon pieces and BBQ Goujons which are currently available at many large retailers in Europe.

About Vivera Foodgroup

Vivera has been a pioneer in the development of vegetarian and plant-based meal components since 1990. The company with nearly 400 employees and headquarters and plant in the Netherlands has since then become one of the three largest producers in Europe. Together with Culifrost (producer of IQF frozen, plant-based meal components) and Dutch Tofu Company (high-quality tofu) Vivera is part of the newly formed Vivera Foodgroup. After the sale of meat company Enkco in 2019 the new group has been established. Vivera Foodgroup is solely active in the market of plant-based products.

Vivera is committed to support consumers with the most delicious plant-based products. Vivera believes that life is better when you eat less meat. Eating less meat becomes easier because of our extensive and growing product range of more than 50 tasteful products which are good for you and good for the planet. Making change an easy choice: ‘More Life, Less Meat’.

Vivera’s goal is to help mobilise everyone to make their change. By making highly innovative and tasty products like the first commercially available vegan steak in the world. Vivera’s products are available in more than 27,000 supermarkets in 25 European countries.

Website: www.vivera.com

