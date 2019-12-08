Investview (OTCQB: INVU) and trader2b Announce Collaboration to Deliver Trading Tools Worldwide

Eatontown, NJ, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NEWMEDIAWIRE — Investview Inc. (OTCQB: INVU) is pleased to announce another major development in enhancing its suite of education and tools to empower traders worldwide.

The proprietary trader2B (t2B) platform simplifies trading for everyone through its ToroChallenge™ program, a real-time simulation that evaluates trader performance to enable new traders the ability to develop, manage and refine their trading strategies. “The trader2B mission is to build the largest virtual trading floor in the world. At a time when machines are taking over and algorithms are controlling the market, we want to bring back the human element,” said Simon Librati, t2B Partner. The companies expect to combine the Investview world class library of trader education content and tools with the t2B real-time Trading simulation platform, elevating the product suite to one that is unmatched by any other company. Traders can now not only learn how to trade and when to trade, but by embracing the trader2B hands-on experience and risk management system, traders can get funded to trade the firm’s capital once the ToroChallenge™ is completed. John Tabacco, INVU CDO, who brought the companies together, said, “When I joined Investview recently I was quite emphatic that there was a broad vision for the company. I immediately recognized the power of technology and innovation in the product suites of Kuvera and T2B. In my view, the combination unlocks exponential value creation for both companies. T2B management has been at the cutting edge of fintech, training and trading for 30 years and their ability to be an early adopter in crypto currencies in the simulation environment further compliments the Kuvera crypto currency education platform.” Annette Raynor, INVU CEO, noted, “Investview, through its subsidiary Kuvera, has introduced the world of trading to hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide. Invariably, a percentage of those introduced fall in love with trading and desire to trade full-time. With the addition of trader2B and the ToroChallenge™ program, these individuals can take their love of trading to the next level. In the simulation environment they can refine, evaluate and improve their strategies, and if successful, can become real-time traders with a funded live account from trader2B.” The parties intend to execute binding cross license agreements to make the product suites of both companies available to their customer base worldwide. Investview and its subsidiaries have been committed to unlocking and enhancing shareholder value in both traditional and new asset classes. Investview strives to unlock the potential of individuals around the world by providing access to education, tools, and mentorship in a variety of emerging markets.For more information and to review recent announcements, please visit investview.comAbout trader2BAt trader2B, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to benefit from the financial markets. We simplify trading for everyone through our ToroChallenge™ program, a real-time simulation that evaluates day trader performance to earn the firm’s capital to trade. Our mission is to build the largest virtual trading floor in world. Algorithms are controlling the market and we want to bring back the human element. For more information visit trader2b.comAbout Investview, Inc.Investview, Inc. is a diversified technology company leveraging the latest innovations in technology for financial education, services and interactive tools. Investview’s family of subsidiaries focus on delivering products that serve individuals around the world. From personal money management, to advancement in blockchain technologies, Investview companies are forging a path for individuals to take advantage of financial and technical innovations. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly owned subsidiaries please visit: investview.com Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.Investor Contact:[email protected]

