CTZN Cosmetics Launches New Inclusive, Genderless Cruelty Free Makeup Brand

– “We’ve worked tirelessly perfecting these formulas to ensure we had a nude lipstick shade for every skin tone – no more mixing required,” said Naseeha Khan, Co-Founder and Head of Product Curation, who is also a certified makeup artist. “We’ve also developed a ‘Get Matched’ tool on our website, to help shoppers navigate shade matching right from their computer or phone.”

CTZN Cosmetics aims to disrupt the makeup world by not only addressing what is lacking in the current beauty landscape, but also making necessary advancements forward. CTZN’s focus is primarily on the underrepresentation of demographic groups by mainstream makeup companies. The brand’s first campaign images feature seven models of varying ethnic backgrounds and genders.

“The initial concept for CTZN was born during a shopping experience a few years ago in a major beauty retailer,” said Aleena Khan, Co-Founder and Head of Branding & Marketing. “Not only did we not see anyone in beauty campaigns who looked like us, we also noticed brands failed to consider certain demographics in their product development. There were brands that had named beige tone lipsticks ‘nude’, which completely excludes a vast majority of ethnic groups, whose nudes are in fact far from beige”.

In addition to making strides for improved representation, CTZN aims to set the standard of corporate social responsibility in the beauty industry with cruelty free formulas that are strictly paraben free, talc free and vegetarian—vegan, where possible. The brand also would like to eventually certify their products as kosher and halal.

“With CTZN Cosmetics, we truly aim to redefine the meaning of ‘make-up for all’ by catering to everyone,” said Aleezeh Khan, Co-Founder and Head of Operations. “To that end, we’ll be leveraging our blog, ‘Of The World’, as an educational platform to highlight people of different backgrounds who can teach us more about their cultures through the world of beauty.”

CTZN Cosmetics products are now available for purchase online in North America and Europe. For more information and to shop the CTZN Cosmetics collection, visit ctzncosmetics.com.

Contact details: Tyler Williams, Tel: (347) 647-9687, Email: [email protected]

