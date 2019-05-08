The Royal Canadian Mint Releases a Trio of Coins Honouring Queen Victoria

– Another historic theme appears on the 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin – 60 Years of Prominence: The St. Lawrence Seaway. Designed by artist Claire Watson, this 99.99% pure silver coin celebrates six decades of the US-Canada partnership that created and maintains this vital trade link. Symbolically, the outside edge of the coin evokes the links of an anchor chains, representing the strength of the trade relationship forged by the Seaway. A split maple leaf and star pattern adorning the bow of a cargo ship exiting a giant lock adds emphasizes the significance of this famed shipping lane to Canada and the United States.

The Mint is also proud to launch a new innovation with the 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Sparkle of the Heart. Anna Bucciarelli’s floral design is enhanced by the addition of a raised, delicately engraved structure which houses a genuine Fire and IceTM Canadian diamond. Thanks to a patented Dancing Diamond mechanism developed by Beverly Hills Jewellers Canada, the diamond continuously oscillates and twinkles.

Other finely crafted keepsakes appearing this month include:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint' boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

