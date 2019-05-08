Cambium Networks Announces cnHeat Network Planning Subscription Service

– ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the cnHeat network planning subscription service to provide a heat map coverage model display of locations that are available for fixed wireless broadband connectivity with the PMP 450 and ePMP outdoor fixed wireless point-to-multipoint distribution networks. cnHeat clearly predicts new connectivity opportunities to leverage the Cambium Networks’ Wireless Fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions.

“We are using cnHeat to evaluate prospective subscriber site locations for coverage, which will allow us to optimize subscriber site selection and return on our investment,” said Rob Reif, Chief Technology Officer for Pixius Communications in Wichita, Kansas. “Thus far the results have been very encouraging.”

The cnHeat subscription service is available to cover all locations around the globe. A video demonstration of cnHeat software from field work with Pixius Communications is HERE.

“The cnHeat service specifically identifies business and residential customer locations that are reachable by existing or planned network infrastructure and enables network operators to focus on top line revenue growth. Based on Cambium Networks’ experience in RF technology and working closely with network operators around the world, cnHeat generates highly accurate RF coverage predictions,” said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Cambium Networks. “Better information enables network operators to reduce the time and cost of site survey field work and dramatically improve success of installations.”

cnHeat is the latest tool from Cambium Networks to improve wireless communications performance and efficiency. Network operators can rapidly design high reliability links with the free LINKPlanner service, and monitor performance and manage the network with the free cnMaestro end-to-end management system.

cnHeat service is available for ordering now, through Cambium Networks resellers.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

www.cambiumnetworks.com

Media Contact:Sara Black213.618.1501[email protected]

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883519/CAM_cnHeat_mobile_desk.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/117974/cambium_networks_logo.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)