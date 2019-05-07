Roborock unveils the Roborock S6 for smarter home cleaning

– BEIJING, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The route a robot vacuum takes as it cleans the home can be the difference between a quick and satisfying clean, and a slow frustrating one. Roborock, makers of intelligent home robots, have today announced the Roborock S6, a robot vacuum cleaner whose enhanced algorithms and precision mapping technologies allow it to customize its cleaning strategy based on the shape of each room in the home for a faster, more comprehensive clean.

After learning a floorplan, the Roborock S6 remembers room locations and names, allowing users to schedule customized cleaning jobs for single rooms, multiple rooms, or the entire home in the Mi Home app. During a clean, the S6 is up to 50% quieter* than its predecessor the S5, yet it retains the 2000Pa maximum suction that is essential for deep cleaning, as well as its integrated mopping system.

“It is easy to make a robot that can scan a floorplan and learn a room layout, but it is much harder to make a robot that actually understands what the floorplan means,” said Richard Chang, founder, and CEO of Roborock. “With the S6 we are launching the first robot vacuum that can actually adapt its actions to the shape of each room, and I am confident that no other robot vacuum can beat it for efficiency.”

The Roborock S6 standout features include:

Availability

The Roborock S6 is priced at €549 and can be purchased via Roborock’s official website starting May 6th. Roborock S6 will initially be available in France, Germany and Spain. Availability in other markets will be announced at a later date.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of smart home appliances. The company’s products are designed to be intelligent, simple to use and effective, and are available across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information about Roborock, please visit www.roborock.com.

