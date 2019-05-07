LONGi 72 Bifacial Half Cell Module Achieves World Record with 450W Front-Side Power

– XI’AN, China, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — On April 29, LONGi announced that the front side power of its 72-cell Bifacial half-cut module exceeded 450W, achieving the world’s highest power in this module type. This new record was tested and verified by renowned certification agency TUV-SUD.

This is another validation of LONGi’s strategy of enterprise growth through technological innovations. On April 24 last year, the power of LONGi 60-cell monocrystalline half-cut PERC module exceeded 360W, setting the world record of the highest power of 60-cell PERC half-cut module.

Dr. Lv Jun, Vice President of LONGi Solar, said: “LONGi monocrystalline half cell module combines monocrystalline PERC cell technology and bifacial half cell module construction to effectively reduce package loss and increase average output by 5-10W. Half cell has obvious advantages in power generation under weak light and shadow conditions and excellent heat spot resistance. This new record in module power is another step in our innovative breakthrough and journey.”

In January this year, the positive conversion efficiency of LONGi monocrystalline PERC cells reached 24.06%, breaking through the industry’s previously theoretical PERC cell efficiency limit of 24%. Continuously refreshing the world record shows LONGi’s continuous technological leadership.

As reported in LONGi’s 2018 financial results, the company invested USD183.58 million in R&D in 2018 and has a team of about 548 staff in R&D. LONGI has registered 526 patents and its products and technology are always in the leading positions in the industry.

The transformation towards clean and low carbon energy is accelerating globally and with it, the growth of photovoltaics is increasing rapidly. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the total global installed capacity of photovoltaic is expected to reach 1721 GW by 2030, and further increase to 4670 GW by 2050. Innovations in photovoltaic technology will be at the forefront and high efficiency and high quality photovoltaic products are the “main force” to promote energy change.

